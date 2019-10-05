|
|
Marie Rita Marietti
June 26, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Marie Canepa Marietti passed away at home on September 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was 91 years old.
Marie was born in Capitola on June 26, 1928 one of twelve children born to Dante and Anita Canepa. She grew up in La Barranca on Blackburn Street. She attended Laurel School, Mission Hill Junior High and Santa Cruz High School. Marie met her future husband Lido Marietti while working at the Del Mar Theater. The couple married on February 2, 1950 and was married for 69 years. Together they built a life, a family and a legacy that will live on for many generations.
Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved nothing more than spending time with her very large family, hosting holidays, dinners and barbeques. She was an excellent cook and it would not be uncommon for her and her siblings to vie for who made the best spaghetti sauce, gnocchi or cioppino. The entire family benefited from this competition amongst the siblings.
Marie was a strong and independent woman. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, at the beach or doing home projects. She was an avid gardener and loved caring for her home and her family. She was described by her family as a "Famous Pismo Clammer". In her day she was one of the only women who would get into a wet suit and go out clamming with the boys. Marie also enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She made many trips to Tahoe for holidays and vacations where she would be found pulling the slot machines with her sister Beverly and her niece Gloria.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Gary L. Marietti and his wife Lynn Campbell; daughter, Valerie A. Benito and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Megan Heller and her husband Chris; Dominic Marietti and his wife Jessica and Emily Benito; three great grandchildren, Everett Heller, Ivy Heller and Sterling Marietti. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Lido J. Marietti in May of this year; her parents; Dante and Anita Canepa; her siblings, Manuel Canepa, Louis Canepa, August Canepa, Robert Canepa, Dante Canepa, Aldo Canepa, Katherine Thoma, Elsie Nerell, Louise Canepa, Venice Michaelsen, and Beverly Ewald.
At her request, private services will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her husband Lido Marietti at Santa Cruz Memorial Park. To express your condolences or to share a remembrance with Marie's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Mercedes Ortega, Pacencia Sullano, Janice Gabug and Hospice of Santa Cruz especially her nurse Ann Kykendahl for the loving care they provided Marie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz 940 Disc Dr., Scotts Valley, CA or to the 550 Water St suite l-2, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.
