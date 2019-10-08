|
|
Marilyn Dorothy Sheridan Haughey
March 15, 1924 - Oct. 4, 2019
Prineville, Oregon
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Capitola on Friday for Marilyn Haughey who passed away at her daughter's residence, with her beloved family at her bedside. Born on the Ides of March in San Francisco, she was raised in San Mateo with her 2 sisters, Jackie and Gael, and their brother Jack. Her father was an inventor and her mother an entrepreneur. Marilyn started school early at the age of 4, and graduated high school at the age of 16. Always a hard worker, she then worked at the famed 101 California Building in San Francisco.
After losing her first love, Barney who died in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, she met and married Jerry Walker Haughey. Jerry and Marilyn had 5 children who they raised in Los Gatos. Marilyn was a talented artist and painted several beautiful pictures including a striking portrait of her great granddaughter, Sophia, and an owl painting whose eyes followed you wherever were in the room.
Marilyn worked at a doctor's office for many years and although not a registered nurse, she easily could have become one, with all of the knowledge she retained from working with the doctor. She later worked for the City of San Jose and IBM for many years before eventually retiring. Marilyn was very proud of her years spent at IBM and was honored with a big retirement party when she left.
Marilyn supported her husband Jerry through college while he earned his degree from USF. She later enrolled at USF, and earned her degree while in her fifties. She will always be remembered as a strong, independent, and self-reliant woman. With the help of her son-in-law Mark, she remodeled three homes and always had several different projects going. She loved to travel and visited several countries including Spain, Portugal, England and Ireland.
Marilyn was a devout Catholic and cherished both her faith and her church community which were very important to her. Her example of dedication extended well into her 80's, as she continued teaching catechism.
Marilyn is survived by her sister Gael, her 3 daughters; Jana, Jill, and Pati. She also leaves her grandchildren, Rebecca, Shannon, Corey, Sunny, Ivy, Billy, Malia, and Dirk, along with 14 great grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (435 Monterey Ave.) in Capitola, beginning at 1:30 p.m. A committal service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Marilyn Dorothy Sheridan Haughey
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019