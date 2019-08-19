|
Marilyn Geyer
June 21, 1935 - March 13, 2019
Henderson, NV
Marilyn Thielen Geyer was raised in Santa Cruz. Graduated from Holy Cross High in 1953. Married Ed Geyer Aug. 23, 1953. She worked at Bank of America on Pacific Ave. before retiring to backpacking, rock hounding (created the Rockmoth) & painting. She is survived by her children John Geyer, Betty McLaughlin & Nancy Morotti. Her brother Bill Thielen & his Family. 5 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren. A private service was held Mar. 19, 2019 at Palm Mortuary where she was layed to rest next to her husband Ed of 62 years. True Love For Eternity.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019