Marilyn Mae Meyer PollockApril 17, 1937 - May 16, 2020Fresno, CAMarilyn grew up in Huntington Park and was married to Eddy Pollock who passed in 2007. She was a member of Twin Lakes Baptist Church and later, Santa Cruz Bible Church.She played classical piano beautifully and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Marilyn and her husband moved to Grants Pass, Oregon in 2000. Marilyn moved to Fresno, California in 2017.She passed peacefully at her care facility on May 16, 2020.Marilyn will always be remembered for her caring, gentle, and loving heart. She lived her faith by the way she reached out and showed kindness to everyone around her.She is survived by her son, David Earle Pollock and daughter-in-law, Cindy Wright of Klamath Falls, Oregon; her daughter, Deanna (Dee) Jo Richey and son-in-law, Ferrel Richey of Clovis, California, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and a niece.A family funeral service was held on May 28 at Stephens Family Chapel in Grants Pass, Oregon, followed by her burial next to her husband at Hillcrest Memorial Park.