Marjorie Ann Hutchison
July 12, 1934 - Novemver 25, 2019
A Resident of Aptos, California
Marjorie Ann Butler was born in Grand Island, Nebraska and raised in Omaha, where she graduated from Benson High School with top honors. In 1952 she came to California with her parents and enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley. She was the business manager of the University's newspaper "The Daily Cal" and manager for the literary magazine "The Oxidant" It was at Cal where she met her future husband, Barry Hutchison, both graduating in 1956 with Bachelor of Arts degrees.
Barry left California to explore the world, but after a year he called Marge from Miami Beach, FL and told her he loved her and asked her to marry him. She flew out to Miami Beach and they were married in 1957. They spent the next 6 years traveling and working: 2 years in New York City, 1 year in the Bay Area, 1 year in Denver, and 2 years in Alaska, before settling down in Aptos with "stories to tell" and ready to raise children. Kevin was born in 1963 and the twins, Kollin and Karry in 1964.
Marge was blessed with many enjoyments: get togethers with parents, picnics and travels in California with the children as they grew up, going to Cal games with family and friends, enjoying the theatre in San Francisco, concerts at Paul Masson Vineyards, and plays at Cabrillo College. They especially enjoyed their trips to Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii. Marge and Barry were married for 62 years. Her husband was once asked "What's the secret to such a long marriage?" He replied with a smile "She's smarter than me!"
Marge had contributed to the success of the family owned business, the BROKEN EGG Omelet Houses and had worked for the County of Santa Cruz Personnel Dept. She was also a devoted member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Soquel. She was involved in many church activities for over 54 years: the youth council, Bible classes, and Sunday School for children, and many more. She leaves behind her husband, three children and 5 grandchildren. She was buried at Santa Cruz Memorial Park. Contributions preferred to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2402 Cabrillo College Dr, Soquel, Ca 95073.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020