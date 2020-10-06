Marjorie Earls
May 17, 1937 - October 1, 2020
Aptos, CA
Marjorie Earls, born in Hollister, California in 1937, passed peacefully on October 1st after years of battling dementia. Margie was a loving companion to husband Jerry for over 60 years. She received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a teaching credential from UC Berkeley and San Jose State University. After raising two sons, Chris and John, she taught elementary school for several years. An accomplished tennis player, she worked over 20 years at Imperial Courts as a receptionist and at the Sportsman shop as a racquet stringer. After receiving an ESL certification in San Francisco, Margie spent several years tutoring Spanish speakers.
Margie and Jerry were avid travelers, visiting and living in numerous locations in Europe, Mexico, and various cities in the U.S. Their love of the ocean always brought them back to the Santa Cruz area.
She is survived by husband Jerry, sons Chris (Linda) and John (Jenifer), grandchildren Jessica, Ryan, Morgan, and brother Lewis.
A private moment of reflection was held by family at Cowell Redwood Grove.
An exceptional woman with a meaningful, compassionate life well lived. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
. View the online memorial for Marjorie Earls