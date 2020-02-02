|
MARJORIE ELKINTON LEAVITT
August 2, 1924 - January 3, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Marjorie Elkinton (James) Leavitt was born in Berkeley, California to Anna and William James, who had come West in the 1910s from Philadelphia. Recalling her childhood, Marge described herself as a "tomboy who loved dolls", for whom she built a treehouse. She enjoyed biking through urban neighborhoods and riding a horse through the surrounding hills. Marge's informal outdoor education was complimented by the visiting Friends her parents hosted from around the world.
Her father helped organize the Pacific Coast Association of Friends (Quakers), the predecessor of Pacific Yearly Meeting, which included Friends Meetings in California, Oregon and Washington. Like her parents, brothers, and two of her children, Marge attended Westtown Friends School near Philadelphia and graduated in 1942. Marge graduated from Whittier College in 1946.
During World War II, Marge helped her parents to place Japanese college students in schools east of Colorado to avoid their internment in California. She also took nurse's training and worked at Whittier College, which brought her into contact with conscientious objectors in nearby Civilian Public Service camps. One of the COs was her future husband, George Leavitt.
Marge and George were married in August 1946. After completing his PhD in Social Psychology from UC Berkeley in 1954, George accepted a position at Fresno State University, where Marge and George raised their four children. Marge helped organize the Fresno Monthly Meeting, worked with the AFSC Farm Labor Project and Self-help Housing. She served on the Fresno County Grand Jury and the Planning Commission, and was a long-time volunteer with the League of Women Voters. She assisted in co-founding the Fresno chapter of Planned Parenthood. When her children were all away at college, she worked at Clovis Hospital and volunteered on election campaigns for the city council and for Senator Alan Cranston.
Visiting a friend who had bought a house in Santa Cruz led to Marge and George doing the same in 1983. Marge worked with the local League of Women Voters, for whom she attended bi-weekly Santa Cruz City Council meetings. Marge and George enjoyed traveling overseas with other university faculty couples, visiting China and the Soviet Union in the 1980s. In the early 1990s, Marge began a six-year term on the Board of Ben Lomond Quaker Center.
George died in 2006 after 60 years of marriage. Marge continued work with the Friends Meeting and enjoyed walks with friends, especially the YWCA hiking group. Marge passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95, and is survived by her 4 children (Karl Leavitt, Paul Leavitt, Jim Leavitt, Sandra (Leavitt) Geeslin, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service for Marjorie Leavitt will be held at the Santa Cruz Friends Meeting House (225 Rooney St., Santa Cruz, CA 95065) on Saturday, February 15th at 1 pm.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020