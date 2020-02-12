|
|
Marjorie Jean "Jeanne" Cassady
May 21, 1942-Feb. 8, 2020
Santa Cruz
Marjorie Jean "Jeanne" Cassady, longtime resident of Santa Cruz lost her long battle with Parkinson's on February 8, 2020. She died peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side. She was born Marjorie Jean Smith in 1942 in Salinas, California to parents Bill and Margaret Smith. She graduated from Salinas High School in 1960 and then attended Hartnell Community College. She first worked in Salinas at the W.V. Clow Seed Company. She married Henry Cassady in 1964 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Salinas and moved to Davis, California where she worked at the University of California in the Human Resources department. In 1966, she and her husband moved to San Jose where she became a loving mother to daughters Jennifer Cynthia Cassady and Jill Caroline Cassady and Sarah Regina Cassady. Jeanne loved children and being a mother. In 1974 Jeanne and family moved to Santa Cruz where she resided until her death. Once her children left home, she worked at Bayview Elementary School as an instructional technician, helping children with learning disabilities. Jeanne will be remembered as the neighborhood mother to those children and teens that needed a part-time mom. Jeanne is survived by her brother Wilton Jermaine "Jerry" Smith of Carmel Valley; her husband of 55 years Henry Cassady; daughter's Jennifer Cassady Hundal of Solentuna, Sweden, Jill Cassady of Sherman Oaks, California, Sara Cassady Kiesby of Scotts Valley, California; grandchildren Erik Hundal, Davin Kiesby, Henry Kiesby, Ellie Wein, Lucas Wein, and Annika Jeanne Kiesby. There will be a celebration of her life with her family and a few close friends on February 15, 2020 at her home in Santa Cruz. Donations may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020