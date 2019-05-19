Mark Andrew

Mazenko

Feb.10, 1951 - May 11, 2019

Santa Cruz

Mark left us on May 11, 2019, in his 68th year. Born in Litchfield, Illinois he graduated from Blackford High School in San Jose and received his bachelor's degree from San Jose State University. Living much of his adult life in Santa Cruz, Mark worked for a time for Cal Fire and later at the assessor's office in Santa Clara County. He was trained as a cartographer and had a keen interest in history.

Mark will be missed and lovingly remembered by his family; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Craig Adams of Scotts Valley; his brother and sister-in-law, Max and Carolyn Mazenko of Carmel Valley; as well as nieces Carolyn Nicholson, Michelle Hernandez, Valerie Haff and nephews Nick and Simon Mazenko. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Viola.

Services to be private.







View the online memorial for Mark Andrew

Mazenko Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary