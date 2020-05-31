Mark Corwin
April 11, 1952 - May 23, 2020
Santa Cruz, CA
Mark was a loving husband, brother, son, father, and grandfather who passed away in his sleep on May 23, 2020. His interests were many and his friendships lasting, all of us drawn to his authentic personality, humility, and easy laugh. Mark lived a joyful and full life: golfing with the guys, whipping up big dutch ovens filled with delicious scalloped spuds, playing banjo with the music tribe, pinochle with his grandchildren, and poker with the gang. He loved rafting rivers, fishing for salmon in Alaska, singing rugby songs, and biking through his Pleasure Point neighborhood. Mark worshipped at the church of baseball. After 30 years working as a general contractor Mark became an accomplished potter, gifting vases and mugs to loved ones across the country.
Mark was born in Nebraska and spent his life tirelessly rooting for the Huskers, even as his family moved west to Wyoming and then Whittier, California. In Whittier he met the love of his life, Teresa Porter Corwin, who would become his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years. He made her laugh every day. Most recently Mark brought smiles to many by cruising through town in his father's 1954 Austin Healey, with his beloved dog Tess as co-pilot.
Mark is survived by his wife Terry, children Emily Corwin (Jon Mires), Meredith Keet (Kevin Keet), and Tyler Corwin (Celine Silberberg), grandchildren Cole Mires, Lane Mires, Harper Keet, and Alida Keet, and his three sisters Deborah Corwin (Laura Diem), LeeAnn Corwin (Jennifer Faler), and Lisa Corwin.
Please consider joining us for a physically-distanced wave-by via bike, foot, or car to honor Mark's memory, on Sunday June 7 from 4-6pm at 621 35th Ave in Santa Cruz. If you aren't local to Santa Cruz, please stay safe and hold him in your heart with us at that time.
Mark was an enthusiastic supporter of County Park Friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor: countyparkfriends.org or mailed to County Park Friends, 870 17th Ave. STE 2, Santa Cruz CA 95062.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 31, 2020.