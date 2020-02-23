|
|
Mark Greenfeldt
July 25, 1948 - Dec 23, 2019
Santa Cruz
Mark Greenfeldt (71) passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2019 at home in Santa Cruz, CA. He is survived by his wife Mary, son Michael Greenfeldt (Marina), stepdaughter's Rebecca Andersson-Watts (Kris), Meghan Andersson (Brandon), granddaughter Emma Watts and sister Karen Szanto (Andy).
Mark was born in Oakland, CA on July 25, 1948 to the late Walter Greenfeldt and Helen McDermott Greenfeldt. He was always proud to say he was born and raised in Oakland.
Mark worked for AT&T for 30 years in both Oakland and Pleasanton; he was fortunate to retire early and enjoy 20 years of retirement. He loved the outdoors, especially the water. When his surfing days ended he would ride his bike down to the Hook to watch the waves and chat with his many friends. He also loved to travel and saw many parts of our planet, he was always looking for the next place to explore.
There will be an open house/celebration of Mark being Mark on 2/29 at our home. Family and friends are invited to drop by anytime after 1:00 pm to share their memories of times spent with Mark.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020