Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Cervantes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Valentin Cervantes


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Valentin Cervantes Obituary
Mark Valentin Cervantes
March 6, 1958 - August 29, 2019
Resident Of Aptos

Mark Cervantes unexpectedly passed away at home on the night of August 29th.
Mark was born and nurtured in San Diego by his loving parents, Val and Helen Cervantes, and his favorite aunt and uncle, Lupe and "B" Cervantes. After his son, Dominic was born in 1975, Mark followed his father into the trades. He worked for 32 years as a union cement mason and job foreman. Mark was a talented musician who played guitar, bass, mandolin and keyboards. He also loved to cook, brew his own beer, discuss politics and read history.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Anne Mockus Cervantes, son Dominic Cervantes, granddaughter Iris Cervantes, sister Christi Cervantes, sister and brother-in-law Cari and Dave Erickson, uncle Joe Niemeyer, uncle Fidel Cervantes, aunt Jean McAllister, cousin Becca Brewer and her daughters Amanda and Marissa and her husband Jed, cousin Martin Cervantes, cousin Paul Cervantes, niece Breanna Buenaventura and nephew Brandon Erickson. He is also mourned and missed by Anne's family: mother-in-law Louise, siblings Joe Mockus and Linda Matson, Mary Mockus, Sheila and Frank Kozina, Dorothy and Jim Lubin, Martha Mockus, John Mockus and Toni Marie D'Amore, Eileen Mockus and Eric Krantz; nieces and nephews Michael, Amy, Dorothy, Ellen, Joan, Sam, Catherine, Laura, Eddie, Robert, Alex and Fiona, and grandnephew John.
Service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Garden Chapel, 1050 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA


View the online memorial for Mark Valentin Cervantes
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Download Now