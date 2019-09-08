|
Mark Valentin Cervantes
March 6, 1958 - August 29, 2019
Resident Of Aptos
Mark Cervantes unexpectedly passed away at home on the night of August 29th.
Mark was born and nurtured in San Diego by his loving parents, Val and Helen Cervantes, and his favorite aunt and uncle, Lupe and "B" Cervantes. After his son, Dominic was born in 1975, Mark followed his father into the trades. He worked for 32 years as a union cement mason and job foreman. Mark was a talented musician who played guitar, bass, mandolin and keyboards. He also loved to cook, brew his own beer, discuss politics and read history.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Anne Mockus Cervantes, son Dominic Cervantes, granddaughter Iris Cervantes, sister Christi Cervantes, sister and brother-in-law Cari and Dave Erickson, uncle Joe Niemeyer, uncle Fidel Cervantes, aunt Jean McAllister, cousin Becca Brewer and her daughters Amanda and Marissa and her husband Jed, cousin Martin Cervantes, cousin Paul Cervantes, niece Breanna Buenaventura and nephew Brandon Erickson. He is also mourned and missed by Anne's family: mother-in-law Louise, siblings Joe Mockus and Linda Matson, Mary Mockus, Sheila and Frank Kozina, Dorothy and Jim Lubin, Martha Mockus, John Mockus and Toni Marie D'Amore, Eileen Mockus and Eric Krantz; nieces and nephews Michael, Amy, Dorothy, Ellen, Joan, Sam, Catherine, Laura, Eddie, Robert, Alex and Fiona, and grandnephew John.
Service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Garden Chapel, 1050 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019