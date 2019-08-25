|
|
Marlene Gertrude (Packer) Kester
May 3, 1937 - July 20, 2019
Gilbert, Arizona
Marlene Gertrude Kester passed away Jul 20, 2019 at the home of her loving daughter Linda, in Gilbert, AZ. Santa Cruz Memorial services will be Sat. Sep 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 435 Monterey Ave., Capitola.
Marlene Gertrude Packer was born May 3, 1937 in Albert Lea, MN to parents Floyd and Gertrude Packer. She moved with her family in 1950 to Santa Cruz, CA. She attended local schools, graduating from Santa Cruz High School. Marlene met her husband, Virgil "Pete" Kester Jr., during their high school years, they married Nov 14, 1954 at Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz. They raised a family, and operated family businesses. Marlene volunteered as a "Pink Lady" with Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz for most of her adult life. She always enjoyed reading. In later years she and Virgil enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, being part of the Blue Bird Wanderlodge Family Motorhome group. It was during their travels that they purchased property in Abilene, TX and in 1994 they moved from Santa Cruz to Abilene. When Virgil passed away in 2015, Marlene moved in with her eldest daughter Linda.
Her children, daughter Linda Hamilton, husband Robert of Gilbert, AZ; son Virgil "Don" Kester III, wife Kitty of Santa Cruz, CA; son David Kester Sr., partner Sandra of Tye, TX; and daughter Lisa Cook of Ohio; eight grandchildren, Marcia Haley, Mark Haley, April Dawn (Kester) Jackson, David Kester Jr., Carson Cook, Virgil "Addison" Kester IV, Brannon Cook, Joseph Kester; and numerus great grandchildren with special mention of Bailey Nicole.
Marlene's brothers and sisters; Marvin (Sally) Packer of Mattison, WI; James (Lynnette) Packer of Campbell; Ardith Gladson of Soquel; Barbara (Stan) Butolph of Soquel; Vern (Janet) Packer of Aptos; Larry (Linda) Packer of Scotts Valley; Donna (Danny) Drozen of Santa Cruz; Nancy Comstock of Aptos; and Morris (Julie Ann) Packer of Soquel.
Memorial services will include Marlene's husband Virgil, as Santa Cruz services were pending since his passing in 2015, due to Marlene's health.
View the online memorial for Marlene Gertrude (Packer) Kester
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019