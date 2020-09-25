Marlene OsbornApril 8, 1941 - September 2, 2020SoquelFaith. Family. Friends. Three words that described the life of Marlene Louise Osborn. Marlene was born the eldest child of William and Marjory Nunes of Santa Cruz, CA. A native Santa Cruzan, Marlene often reminisced (tongue and cheek) about "not being a spoiled child at all"…all she needed/demanded was a nightly ride on the carousel at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk…not "spoiled" at all. Those nightly rides continued until her younger siblings came along. At a young age Marlene came to the saving knowledge of Christ as her Savior. She attended Garfield Park Church as a child then Twin Lakes Church as a young adult until she met and married Bobby Ray Osborn of Watsonville, CA and they began attending First Baptist Church of Watsonville. She attended FBC Watsonville faithfully for over 58 years where she had many dear friends. Marlene was blessed with a beautiful alto singing voice that she used many times as a soloist in church, in choir or as part of several evangelical worship groups.Marlene is survived by her husband of 58 years Bobby Osborn of Soquel, CA, her son Kevin (wife Kathy) of Denver, CO, her son Kyle (partner Peter) of Denver, CO and her son Kirk (wife Becky) of Watsonville, CA. Marlene is also survived by her 5 grandchildren: Brian, Luke, Allyson, Abby & Hannah and one great grandchild Hadlei. Marlene is also survived by her younger sister Nancy (married to Mark) Conrad and her younger brother Robert (married to Linda) Nunes, her brother-in-law Billy Osborn and his wife Betty Osborn, an aunt and uncle, several cousins and many nieces and nephews. Her younger brother William Nunes preceded her in death as did William's wife Janet.Marlene was a stay at home mother during her children's early years, a great cook and friend to many. When her children got to their teen years she worked at Watsonville Community Hospital as a ward clerk and later as a pharmacy technician - ultimately retiring after more than 20 years at the hospital.She loved her family and had many adventures with her cousins, aunts and uncles.During her later years she suffered several physical ailments but ultimately succumb to pulmonary fibrosis while at home on hospice care. She passed peacefully with her husband and a close family friend by her bedside.Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will be holding a memorial service at a later, as of yet, unknown date. In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider making a donation to First Baptist Church of Watsonville, CA's youth department.