Martha DanieleApr. 14, 1932 - Apr. 22, 2020Resident of Scotts ValleyMartha (Phyllis) Daniele passed away on April 22, 2020, just eight days after her 88th birthday, following a brief illness.Phyllis was born April 14, 1932, at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto. With a few brief exceptions she lived most of her life in Aptos and Scott's Valley. She was the only girl in a family of five siblings. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Neil of forty-eight years who passed in 2001.She was admired for her work ethic as an administrator at Jet Propulsion Labs, Pasadena, CA., as well as at Dominican Hospital and the Santa Cruz County D.A.'s office.Phyllis had a great love of the outdoors which included playing tennis, bike rides, swimming, and long walks. Her love of Lake Tahoe and anything Santa Cruz County is legendary to her children and grandchildren. An avid reader of biographies and auto-biographies, she also enjoyed water-color painting.Phyllis is survived by her daughter Deanna (husband Wayne), her son Darrell (wife Christine), and her grandchildren, Leanne, Ryan, Jasmine, Derrick, Kyle, and "the twins", Kayla and Kellie. She is also survived by her brother John Brimhall and his wife Phyllis.It is expected that upon seeing his bride in heaven, Neil will characteristically ask, "Good God, Phyllis, what took you so long?"Her family looks forward to a celebration to honor this wonderful, loving - wife, sister, mother, and grandmother - at Lake Tahoe soon.