Martin Alfred Nanna

Aug. 3, 1955 - Nov. 8, 2018

Las Cruces, NM

Martin Alfred Nanna was called unexpectedly to be with the lord on Nov. 8, 2018 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A loving brother with a passion for life and second generation Santa Cruz native who spent time in Scotts Valley on the family's ranch. He competed on the water polo teams for Soquel High, Cabrillo College and had a desire to learn and mentor. He received his MBA from Post University in management and was a natural in this profession.

Predeceased by his parents Herman Nanna, Jr. and Patricia Pennington, and son, Charles A. Nanna. Survived by his son, Nicholas Andrew Nanna of Calif., daughter, Aria Celestina Nanna of Las Cruces, New Mexico, sisters, Daureen R. Babcock and Kati H. King, of Santa Cruz, brothers, Michael E. Nanna, Patrick H. Nanna of Reno, Nev., Aunt Elizabeth A Reynolds, Calif., Uncle Alan Nanna, Calif., numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

A burial at sea will be held on Saturday, July 13th at the Santa Cruz Yatch Harbor, 790 Mariner Prkwy, Dock FF in remembrance of our beloved with a celebration of life afterwards. RSVP [email protected]





