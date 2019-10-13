Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Martin Paul Rudnick


1954 - 2019
Martin Paul Rudnick Obituary
Martin Paul Rudnick
July 20, 1954 - October 8, 2019
Resident of Manteca
Martin Paul Rudnick was born July 20, 1954 in San Jose, California and died at the age of 65 on October 8, 2019 in Stockton, California. The son of the late Martin E. Rudnick and the late Julia E. Rudnick (nee Buchere), he grew up in San Jose, California. A devoted husband, son, and brother, he was preceded in death by his brother Edward in 2008, and his half-sister Lori in 2014. He is survived by his wife Lucia Rudnick of Manteca, California and sister Natalie Boggs (Roger) of Eugene, Oregon. He received his elementary education at Stichter School in San Jose as well as the school of The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Cupertino, where he was confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended Lynbrook High School in San Jose and graduated with the class of 1972.
Much later in life he entered college, graduating from West Valley College in 2009 and Arizona State University in 2011 with the designation Summa Cum Laude. Marty was a lover of movies and music and was a gifted humorist. While some claimed he could have been a stand-up comic, Marty focused on music and, in the 70's, worked at GRT Mastering. Mastering was a passion for him and he felt privileged to worked on many albums. An accomplished musician in his own right, Marty participated in several groups and duos such as The Tony Galvin Band, Plan 9, Mersey Beach, Al & Marty, Ken & Marty, as well as a duo with Tommy Dunbar. Marty eventually produced his own music under the label Sandbox Records. Marty also wrote and played the theme song for "The Time Machine" for a radio station in Maui, Hawaii where it's been playing for thirteen years.
Funeral services for Marty will be conducted October 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Messiah Lutheran Church in Santa Cruz, California, preceded by a 10:30am viewing at the church. Graveside serviced and interment will immediately follow the church service at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery, Santa Cruz, California. Donations may be made to The General Fund at Sweet Relief, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, 2601 East Chapman Ave., Suite 204, Fullerton, California 92831, [email protected]


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
