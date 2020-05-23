Martin SutoMar. 7, 1947-May 12, 2020San JoseMarty grew up in San Jose, in the house his father built and where he lived for the past 19 years. From the time Marty was 11, he became passionately interested in cycling, training and racing with the Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club. Cycling remained a lifetime pursuit. Marty was generous to a fault and a loyal friend; many of his friends were lifelong. From childhood, Marty was an avid reader, especially in American History, and took every opportunity for education. He graduated from New College at San Jose State University and received his Master's degree in European History and a PhD in American history at UCLA. In 1982 Marty received a Juris Doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania. His enthusiasm for history and charismatic teaching style was amplified by a prodigious memory for facts and stories. Through Marty's reading he became interested in finance, working at Bear Stearns and teaching at New York University, and at the New School for Social Research. Marty also taught at New York City's High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (of TV's Fame). Later Marty taught at several colleges in the Bay Area.Mourned by loving sisters Martha McClelland (Joe Melarkey) and Melinda Suto (Jeff Finger), cousins Kathy Anastasi (Tony Anastasi), Andi Anastasi, Richard Mannina, and Anne Kelly (Frank and their son Simon of Ireland). Eldest child of the late Peggy and Nick Suto. Nephew of the late Marian and Joseph Mannina. Cousin of the late Evalynn (Mannina) Comito.We especially appreciate family, friends, and neighbors for their support and kindness. Special thanks to Marty's wonderful caregivers Cruz, Nati, and Anna for their love and compassion for our brother, and to the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at Kaiser Permanente during his illnesses. Cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Marty's life will occur when we can safely come together. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society.