Marvin F. Brown
Sept. 25, 1933 - Sept. 24, 2020
Resident of Valley Springs
Marvin F. Brown passed away peacefully at his home in Valley Springs, CA on September 24, 2020 just one day before his 87th birthday. Born on September 25, 1933 in Watsonville, California, the son of Frank J. Brown and Mary Pimentel Brown. Marvin grew up in Watsonville where he attended Watsonville High School. While attending a dance he met Shirley Anecito, the girl who would eventually become his wife. The couple married on September7, 1952 and enjoyed fifty nine years of marriage. He and his wife Shirley raised their family in Capitola, later moving to Aptos, then Prunedale before retiring to Valley Springs, California.
Marvin worked for Salz Tannery for a number of years before becoming a backhoe operator for George H. Wilson Plumbing, where he worked until his retirement in 1992.
Marvin loved dancing with his beloved wife, Shirley. You would always see them on the dance floor of the CPDES hall at the various Portuguese celebrations. In his younger years he enjoyed deer hunting and later duck hunting in Dos Palos. He was described by his daughters as generous, loving and always there for his family. It was also said that he had a very organized garage.
Marvin was very involved in the CPDES Hall, where he was a past President and served on the board of directors. He was one of the regular cooks for the annual Holy Ghost Celebration where he and a number of others would cook all night long to serve the hundreds that would regularly attend. While living in Capitola he and his family would regularly attend St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Melvina Ward and her husband Steven D. Ward, Delvina Barrows and her husband Robert Barrows and Melindy Leitner and her husband Dennis Leitner. He also leaves ten grandchildren, Tashia, Gary, Leanna, Ashley, Jennifer, David, Steven, Nicholas, Dennis and Brittany and five great grandchildren, Jay, Katrina, Gavin, Dominic and Jc'Yon. He also leaves his sister in-law, Betty Bass. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Brown in 2012 and his son, Marvin Brown, Jr. in 2011.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 435 Monterey Ave, Capitola, CA on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends and family are invited to gather at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Tuesday morning beginning at 9:00 am, from where the funeral procession will depart at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow the funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 2271 7th Ave, Santa Cruz, CA. For those who are unable to attend but wish to participate online, you can do so by going to this link; https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/379045905
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/
. Or St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate/
