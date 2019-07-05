Marvin Gordon Labrie

October 28, 1955 - July 1, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

Marvin Gordon Labrie, born October 28, 1955 in Sacramento, California, was heartbroken to leave our world on July 1, 2019. He reluctantly leaves behind his devoted wife, Lee Ann, four amazing and loving children, Nicholas Meo (Julia Meo) Katie June Meo, Lucas Labrie and Jessie Labrie (Giovanni Bustichi). He also leaves behind one depressed boxer companion, Ramsey, four cats that he wasn't very fond of and a loyal tribe of lifelong friends along with other wonderful family members.

Marvin was the CEO of Physicians Medical Group for many years, dedicating his career to enhancing the lives of the physicians he served. He was a better friend and advocate for physicians' work than anybody for thousands of miles. He also worked briefly for Dignity Medical Health Foundation, but that's a story for another day.

Marvin was an amazing dad, ever present, supportive and always available for his children. Oh, and perhaps the proudest dad on the planet, just saying. He was a bass player for over 30 years, where he made lifelong friends and developed an aversion for the endless Mustang Sally requests. Marvin loved his Harley and long ocean rides. He adored his family, his life in Santa Cruz and his friends. He will be missed every single day, I promise.

Marvin was preceded in death by his mother Faye, his father Gordon and his sister, Julie Porter. In lieu of flowers, he would like you to check the air pressure in your tires and make a toast (with Titos Vodka, preferably) to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond.

Marvin requested a viewing. He felt his mustache and beard were in excellent form. The viewing will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Oakwood Memorial Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Road in Santa Cruz. The Funeral Service will be held at that same location beginning at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. If you would like to offer condolences to Marvin's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.

May the force be with you my love, #55.





View the online memorial for Marvin Gordon Labrie Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 5, 2019