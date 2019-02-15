Mary Barbara Bargiacchi-Condon

June 16, 1930 ~ Feb. 5, 2019

Resident of Carmichael

Born 16 June 1930 to Giulio and Emma Bargiacchi. She graduated from Santa Cruz High and the University of California at Berkeley. She taught kindergarten through high school and was the founder of the Reading Lab at Menlo Atherton High School; assimilating children of 23 different languages. She later taught at Stanford University in the graduate teaching program.

Mary traveled the world extensively, she loved the theater and opera. She appreciated the finer things in life and was committed to her family. Mary is survived by her brother Don Bargiacchi of Santa Cruz, her two daughters; Denise Welsh of New York City and Cori Condon of Sacramento, five granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren.

A service will be held in the chapel at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 2271 7th Ave., Santa Cruz, CA at 2 pm on Thursday February 21, 2019.





