Mary D. MullisSeptember 15, 1923March 29, 2020Resident of Santa CruzOn March 29th, 2020 long time Santa Cruz resident Mary Dolores Mullis (Hernan) passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family following a short battle with cancer.Mary was born on September 15, 1928 in Prescott, Arizona to Winifred and John Hernan along with three older siblings Patricia, Joseph, and Peter. As a toddler, her family moved to San Francisco and nearby Pedro Point. She attended Mission High School in San Francisco. During her senior year her family moved to Fallon, Nevada where she graduated. After graduation she followed her sister Patricia to San Luis Obispo where she met and married Robert (Bob) Mullis. San Luis Obispo is also where she had her first two children, Robert Jr. and John. The family then moved to Morgan Hill and added Mike, then on to San Jose where Dody and Dan were born. Memories of San Jose and her many lifelong friends on Comstock Lane were always a topic of conversation. She enjoyed many years being active with her children's school and church activities.After Bob retired, they moved to Santa Cruz, where she created an inviting home filled with many memories of family gatherings in her backyard overlooking the ocean near Westcliff Drive. After Bob's passing in 2012 Mary enjoyed spending time with her family over morning coffee, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, afternoon walks to the lighthouse, and visits from her many grand kids and great-grand kids. She also enjoyed her local friends playing Bridge, Bingo and Bocce Ball. She is survived by Robert Jr., John, Michael (Denise), Dorothy (John), Daniel (Sharon), 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and her sister Patricia Grube.Her family and friends will miss her kind and generous heart. Mary will be interned with Bob at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside. A memorial will be announced at a future date.