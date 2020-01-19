|
Mary E. Driscoll
September 4, 1941 ~ November 17, 2019
Resident of Corralitos
Service for longtime resident of Corralitos, Mary Elizabeth Driscoll will be held Saturday, January 25th, at 11:00am at Holy Eucharist Catholic Community Church.
Mary Elizabeth Driscoll, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 78. She was born in Saratoga, California on September 4, 1941. She graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1959 and from San Jose State University four years later with her elementary teaching credentials. She taught 3rd grade for several years at Quito Elementary School in Saratoga.
Mary will be remembered for her generosity and service to organizations such as Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), Omega Nu, Corralitos Women's Club, and the Holy Eucharist Catholic Community Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, building jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader. Mary will be most remembered for her passion of still photography, especially photographing her beloved Santa collection.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Jere and Teresa Chase. Mary is survived by her son Brian and his wife Randy Driscoll; daughter Bridget Fairhurst and her husband Steve. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Celeste Sorenson, Riley and Kyra Driscoll.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, on January 25th, at Holy Eucharist Catholic Community Church in Corralitos, California, followed by a private Celebration of Life. A private burial service will be held at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County with "Shoebox for Kids" on the memo line.
