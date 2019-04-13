|
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Averill
August 2, 1926 - January 25, 2019
Aptos
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Averill passed away in Aptos, California on January 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in The Dalles, Oregon on August 2, 1926 to John Mitchell Smith and Pearl Emmagene (Gates) Smith, Betty married Richard (Dick) Averill, a WWII Army Air Corps flight instructor, on August 5, 1944. Dick and Betty celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before Dick passed away in 2015.
Betty is survived by her four children, Jerry, Jay, Jody, and Jacky Averill; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one extraordinary great great-granddaughter.
Betty and Dick loved to travel and visited 39 countries and almost every US state. Betty continued to enjoy gardening and family gatherings at her home until her death following a brief illness.
A family service will be held for both Dick and Betty at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery (former Fort Ord).
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019