Mary Kosako Gallagher
January 17, 1957 - October 9, 2019
Bacon Rind Flat NV
Mary Gallagher left this world from complications brought on by a several decades long fight with lupus and fibromyalgia. She passed at home in Bacon Rind Flat NV with her beloved husband Stephen at her side. Mary was born on January 17, 1957 in Los Angeles Ca, graduated from Sacred Heart of Mary High School, attended UCLA and had a career as a dental hygienist in Los Angeles and Stockton. She moved up to the Sierra towns of Groveland, Sonora and Twain-Hart with her sons. Later, she made her home in Chiloquin OR. When the auto-immune diseases finally forced her disability retirement, she turned her attention to breeding cocker spaniels. She married Stephen Gallagher and moved to the high desert of Northern Nevada that she fell in love with. It is a pretty safe bet that any cocker spaniel in Spanish Springs or Susanville is from one of her litters. Mary faced her diseases with good humor and was more concerned with not being a burden on anyone else more than her own pain. Mary made friends easily and was admired with love by many. She was preceded in death by her parents Irma and Hector Del La Ree. She is survived by her husband Stephen, her brothers Robert, Hector and Joseph, her sons Erik and Kyle Kosako, her grandchildren Shylah and Hazel as well as her loving dogs Mikki, Coco, Maggie, Ollie, Max, and Freya, the "un-adoptable rescue" GSD who keeps the coyotes at bay. No services are planned.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019