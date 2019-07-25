Resources More Obituaries for Mary Mullen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary (Mair) Mullen

1922 - 2019
Mary (Mair) Mullen

Mar. 26,1922-June 27, 2019

Santa Cruz ,Ca.

Mair never liked her birth name, so, like everything else, she decided to do it her own way and embraced her self-given nickname. Mair grew up in Douglaston, N.Y. With her sister Lois, mom Rita and Dad Spencer. As a young adult, she rode the train into New York City and, after going to secretarial school, took her place in the working world. That is where she met the love of her life, Jim Mullen. After twelve years of raising their two children Jim Jr. and Nancy, in the same town that Mair grew up in, they found themselves moving to California when Jim's job as creative director at an ad agency took him out to L.A.

Mair had stopped working so she could raise her children, but when she found she had extra time on her hands, she began volunteering at a local hospital as a candy-striper in a local hospital. Besides her family, Mair loved a good party and entertaining became one of her other "jobs". She was the happiest when she had a house full of people and was sitting at the piano bench next to her husband belting out one tune or another.

Besides her family, Mair's other great loves were her friends, bowling, poker, the beach, and a good martini... with three olives! When her husband died unexpectedly at an early age, Mair took up the mantel of bread-winner by brushing up on her secretarial skills and re-emerged as a kick-ass executive secretary for a wonderful talent agent, Herb Tanner, and then later, for the vice president of one of the largest advertising agencies in town.

When she retired and moved up to Santa Cruz to be near her son and daughter and their families, she started the next chapter of her life in a new home and with a new community of people at Montevalle in Scott's Valley. There, she continued to follow her passions with weekly poker games, bowling in the local league and volunteering at Grey Bears, Dominican Hospital, and New Horizons school.

Her spirit of fun and bawdy sense of humor were with her right up to the end. She was a force of nature and her children and grandchildren have inherited her fierce determination and ability to find the fun wherever they go.

She will be remembered by her daughter Nancy Cohen (Harvey), grandchildren Sara (Nick), Melissa (Scott), Adam, Taylor (Alli), great-grandchildren Deacon, Josie, Dominic, and Logan, as well as by her nieces Susan and Laurie, nephews David and Michael and innumerable friends and other relatives. Mair finally gets to join her son, husband, sister and other relatives up in, as she used to call it..." That Great Bowling Alley in the Sky!" I know that she will, for sure be the " life" of the party!!!

We want to thank the amazing staff at Sunshine Villa, who gave Mair great care and friendship these last four years. You all do such important work. And thank you too, to Dr. Michael Coulson, nurse April, and the rest of the staff at Scotts Valley Medical Clinic who took such good care of Mair and joined her in rooting for her beloved SF Giants. You all appreciated her independent style and sense of humor and I know she felt it.

You were a comet and will be missed!

