Mary Teresa Sudar Burdick
Apr. 20, 1922 - Sept. 1, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Our loving and much-loved family matriarch, Mary Teresa Sudar Burdick, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of September 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Mary died at home surrounded by the love of family on what would have been her 80th wedding anniversary
Mary was born to Roza Naglich and Jacob Sudar at the family farm in Stella (Longview), Washington on Thursday, April 20, 1922. On September 1,1940 Mary married Harold Vincent Burdick at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Kelso Washington. Their loving 40+ year union together produced 7 children in a lively and loving home in Santa Cruz. Family, Church, and Burdick's TV & Appliance were the focus of the Burdick home. Together Hal and Mary were part of the Holy Cross Parish community, the Third Order of Saint Francis and the Knights of Columbus. Mary and Hal enjoyed many activities, including entertaining friends & family and world travel. They explored many corners of the earth together. Mary continued to travel and to entertain after Hal's passing. Repeated visits to the birthplace of her parents in what is now called Croatia, fostered friendships with cousins and family half a world away. Mary was a world class cook who published multiple cookbooks filled with family recipes and history. She enjoyed hosting parties and making those who came to her home feel welcome. Mary and Hal enjoyed dancing whenever they could.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Hal Burdick, her son Wayne Allen Burdick and her Sudar siblings Joseph, Nick, Tony, John, George, Anne Howell and Bill. She is survived by her youngest sister and best friend, Nellie Eterno; her children, James Harold (Mary), John Gary (MaryBeth), Dale Anthony (Janice), Marc Vincent (Debbie), Joseph Paul (Andrea) and Teresa Mary (Blanca); 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and an anticipated addition in March 2021; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind a large community of friends gathered over a lifetime of sharing love and hospitality.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small service at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. For those who are unable to attend but wish to participate you can join by logging on to; https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/262302750
. A larger Celebration of Mary's Life will be scheduled for a later date. To express you condolences or share a remembrance with Mary's family please visit www@pacificgardenschapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Santa Cruz County. View the online memorial for Mary Teresa Sudar Burdick