MaryAnn JuneApril 14, 1932 - May 15, 2020Native of Watsonville, CaliforniaMaryAnn June passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in her Santa Cruz home on May 15th, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Watsonville to Manuel Picanso and Laura Freitas Picanso, she graduated from Watsonville High School where she made many lifelong friends. "Nana" as she affectionately known to her entire family, was very proud of her Portuguese heritage and being a member of first generation Watsonville settlers. She was a fantastic cook and later in life became an accomplished traveler with her late husband, Roy June.Of most paramount importance in her life was her family. Nana's home reflected her devotion to her loved ones. Memories of countless family gatherings will continue to be cherished of the pristine condition of her home and her beautiful garden, where she loved to spend her time. "Nana" truly loved her role as the family's matriarch, and she will never be forgotten.She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering as a greeter. Always dedicated to her children and grandchildren's parochial educations, she was extremely proud of all their achievements, and enjoyed watching them earn accolades in both scholastic and athletic events.She is survived by her sons, Michael June of Marina, and Dan [Christy] Gibbs of Aptos; her daughters, Carrie Gibbs of Santa Cruz, Nancy [Jim] Cason and Lori [David] MacDonald both of Hollister; and Sue Anne [Matt] Rosso of Santa Cruz; her eight grandchildren; Brooke Rosso, Michael Rosso, Bryan Little, Elise MacDonald-Curteman, Joey Gibbs, Jennifer June, Alexis June, and Robby Gibbs; two great grandchildren, Nico Rosso and Riley Rosso and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving extended family. Nana was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Gibbs.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (435 Monterey Ave., Capitola) on Wednesday June 17th at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her parents at Valley Catholic Cemetery (2401 E. Lake Avenue) in Watsonville. An act of charity can be made in her memory to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.