Maryann Seyden
Nov. 27, 1942 - Oct. 28, 2019
Native of Santa Cruz
No services are planned for Maryann Seyden who passed away peacefully in Santa Cruz, with her loving nieces at her bedside. Born in Santa Cruz, she was 76 years old. Maryann attended local schools, and was a caring daughter, sister and aunt. The last couple of weeks, the family has enjoyed sharing wonderful stories and memories of Maryann, which we have shared with her at the nursing home.
She loved embroidery and gifted many homemade baby blankets, pillow cases, and kitchen towels to her family and friends. Many cherished memories will continue to be shared of Maryann's love for cats.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Michele Wright, Renee Whiting, Mark Woodward, Sam Davis, Stacy Laird, Brian Laird, and Mitch Laird. She also leaves her cousins, Phil Sogaard and Pat Regan, along with sixteen great nieces and nephews, and many great–great nieces and nephews.
Maryann was preceded in death by her mother; Elise Seyden, and her sisters: Roberta Seyden, Patricia Woodward, Violet "Pinky" Seyden and Shirley Laird.
Her family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the people who provided the love and special care she received. She enjoyed spending time at Elderday, where she enjoyed activities and friendships. A huge thank you to Marsha and her staff at Hanover Guest Home. They provided loving care where she resided for many years. Thanks to all of the caring staff at Santa Cruz Post-Acute Care, and to the caregivers of Hospice of Santa Cruz County for providing Maryann the extra care she needed during the last few weeks of her life.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019