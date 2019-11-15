|
Masakatsu "Mas" Nakamura
Jan. 08, 1931 ~ Oct. 28, 2019
Capitola
Mas (Masakatsu) Nakamura passed away October 28, 2019. He was 88 years old. Mas was born January 8, 1931, in Newark, CA, and attended Newark Grammar School. In 1942 his family was sent to the Japanese internment camp in Tule Lake, and in 1946 they returned to Fremont, CA. Mas graduated from Washington High School in 1950. In 1952 he was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Ord.
Mas married Betty Ishibashi in 1954, and they had one daughter. In 1961 the moved to Santa Cruz where Mas worked for Nix Nursery in Soquel. In 1990 Mas purchased the nursery and renamed it Mura Nursery, as his older brother, Shig, had Naka Nursery. Mas retired in 1996 and worked part time at Suncrest Nursery. He was called out of retirement to manage Naka Nursery. He retired again in 2010 and volunteered at the UCSC Arboretum. Mas is a past president of the Monterey chapter of the California Association of Nurserymen
Mas is survived by his daughter, Charlene Nakamura. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Ishibashi) Nakamura.
Funeral services will be held on November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Watsonville Buddhist Temple, 423 Bridge St., Watsonville. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2019