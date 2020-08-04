Micah Rodler
April 26, 1975 - July 30, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Micah Jonathon Rodler, age 45, passed away on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 in Santa Cruz, CA. He is survived by his wife, Cora Rodler; son, Finn Rodler; daughter, Honor Rodler; and family in California and Ireland. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rod and Doris Rodler, and his sisters, Linda and Marjorie.
Micah worked as a Construction Consultant at Myles F. Corcoran Construction Consulting, Inc. Micah was a loving and loyal husband, father, and friend. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and white water rafting guide. He shared his love of the outdoors with his friends and family through white water rafting, hiking, and mountain biking. Micah was an Eagle Scout and cherished his time leading his son's Boy Scout Pack 674. Micah derived spirituality from being a Mason and enjoyed spending time at Paradise Park Masonic Club in Santa Cruz. Due to COVID-19 county restrictions, the funeral mass will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association at donate.als.org
