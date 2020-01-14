|
|
Michael Bush
Jan. 24, 1948 - Dec. 16, 2019
Santa Cruz,CA
Michael E. Bush, 71, of Santa Cruz, CA, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was the husband of Sheilagh (McNamara) Bush.
Born January 24, 1948 in San Francisco, CA, he was the son of the late Emmett and Anita (Chiesa) Bush.
Mr. Bush was employed as a draftsman and, later, an inspector in the construction industry for many years. He was fondly known as the "Accessibility Czar" of Santa Cruz County.
Michael enjoyed many hobbies. Earlier in life, he was an avid hiker who traveled the Pacific Coast Trail. He also enjoyed playing chess, Sherlock Holmes, and the Grateful Dead and other bands of that era.
Michael also loved poetry, movies, literature, artwork, and gardening, especially Bonsai. He endured 40 years of decline and patient suffering stemming from multiple sclerosis.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, V. Rev. Noah F. Bushelli (Elizabeth) of Souderton; step-children, John Peyton (Tina) and Sarah Miller (Chris), both of Fresno, CA; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren with one more expected; two siblings, Peggy Bush of Aptos, CA and Gene Bush of Santa Cruz; and a large extended family.
Graveside services were held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Philip Orthodox Church Cemetery, Souderton, PA.
A memorial will be held 1:00 p.m. January 25, 2020 at Michael's house.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020