Michael FosterFebruary 10, 1943 - September 27, 2020Santa CruzMichael Lee Foster passed away at his home in Santa Cruz, Ca on September 27, 2020 with his loving Family by his side, he was 77 years old." No longer by our sides, but forever in our hearts, he will be greatly missed."Michael was born on February 10, 1943 in Oregon to the late Everett and Rose Foster. They then moved to Iowa before he settled in Santa Cruz when Michael was 16 and lived with his Grandmother Pearl. He graduated from Santa Cruz High School and shortly after that married his first wife Sharon Juhl Together, they had two children Mark Foster and Katherine (Katie) Foster Capdepon.Mike was a hard-working man who would come to the rescue of anyone in need especially if it had anything to do with cars. His passion in life was anything fast and if it wasn't fast enough he would be happy to change that.He belonged to many car clubs and worked alongside his wife as co-directors for The Beach Street Revival car show.He had a love for drag racing which his son Mark inevitably inherited from him. They spent countless hours at the racetrack together. He was known for his 1957 Volkswagen bus with a 427 big block engine and the custom Dragster that him and his son designed and built. This prized possession is still on the racetracks today with the help of friends, family and Granddaughter Shelby Foster.Mike and Sherry purchased their first business, Holiday Muffler on Front Street nostalgically on the day of the "big" earthquake, October 17th, 1989.Through the years they owned a couple of different locations that they sold after some time. After 31 years in business the family owned and operated Holiday Smog, a staple on the corner of Capitola road and 17th avenue in Live Oak, is still going strong with Mark and Katie taking over the helm as a dynamic brother and sister duo earlier this year.Michael is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sherry Taylor Foster. She had spent the last few years of his life taking care of him which was greatly appreciated by their families.He was also survived by his son Mark Foster, daughter in law Kris Foster, daughter Katherine Capdepon, son in law Brandon Capdepon, Grandchildren Jacob Rush, Kaleob Rush, Shelby Foster and Carson Capdepon. Three siblings Susan Foster, Becky Foster and Greg Foster and niece Abby Foster.Unfortunately, there will be no service to celebrate the life of such an amazing man. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you donate to a local charity of your choice in honor of Mikes memory.