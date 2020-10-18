Michael GrijalvaFeb. 4 1964 - Oct. 4, 2020Santa CruzMichael was born in the San Fernando Valley to Judy and Gary Grijalva, who were proud and happy to welcome their firstborn son. Michael was deeply loved and all of his life, he loved his family back. He leaves behind his mother, Judy, brother David, and sisters Cathy, Karen, Diane, Julie, and Erica.His most cherished relationship all his life was with his daughter Jennie, whom he loved completely; he adored her. Michael had a generous and loving spirit, taking the time to talk to people wherever he was each day. He had a beautiful spirit, and, with his ex-wife, Lisa, would make energy balls to send healing and love to their friends and family. He was a spiritual philanthropist, giving of himself, and he was beautiful with a sense of humor that was both intelligent and unique. We thank God for welcoming Michael to a joyful eternity and ending his pain. Services will be private.