|
|
Michael Jay Polom
April 25, 1964 - June 11, 2019
Santa Cruz
On June 11, 2019, Michael Jay Polom passed peacefully in his sleep at home.
Jay was born on April 25, 1964 in Stanford, California to Mike and Marian Polom. Jay was a resident of Santa Cruz since 1972. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Chico in 1992 and went on to enjoy employment in the recreation and tourism industry in Lake Tahoe.
During his summer vacations while attending Chico State, Jay emerged as a skilled Black Jack dealer. More recently his fellow students at Cabrillo's Stroke and Disability learning center were gleefully entertained as he would put on his stoic look, pressed white shirt and bow tie and deal hands of Black Jack for the Brain Games classes. Jay was an avid gardener and enjoyed many outdoor activities, his favorite day of the year being Shared Adventures annual Day at the Beach. Indoors, Jay was a very good chess player, catching many of his fellow players by surprise with his call of "checkmate." Jay also held a talent for ceramics; many of pieces capture his whimsical nature and loving spirit, such as Halloween pumpkins, doves and bluebirds which will be cherished for years to come. Many of his friends however will remember him most for baking and supporting fundraising efforts with his delicious chocolate chip cookies. His pure, wonderful heart, grace and smile will live on with those of us who knew him forever.
Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Marian. He is survived by his father, Mike, his brothers Mark and Gabe, sisters, Michelle and Melinda, his niece Hana, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Common Roots Farm, 335 Golf Club Drive, Santa Cruz at 3:00 P.M. Donations for any of the following that were such a wonderful support for Michael Jay can be made to sharedadventures.org, sweatysheepministries.org, commonrootsfarm.org or Cabrillo College Stroke and Disability Learning Center.
View the online memorial for Michael Jay Polom
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019