Michael McCambridge
Sept. 27, 1948 - March 9, 2020
Aromas, CA
Michael B. McCambridge, 71, died unexpectedly near Watsonville, California on March 9, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1948, in Edina, MN. Michael attended Our Lady of Grace (OLG), St. Thomas Military Academy, Edina High School, and St. Cloud University. His gregarious nature was enjoyed by everyone he met. Michael worked as a recruiter in the hospitality industry for many years. He was happiest making acquaintances and having a good laugh. Michael's true passion was volunteering at The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center in Santa Cruz, CA. His loss leaves a void in his large family's heart. Michael is survived by his son Jesse (wife Leslie) of Atlanta, Georgia, and his two beautiful grandchildren, Molly and Jack. Michael was one of seven children born to John and Betty McCambridge of Edina. His brothers and sisters include Mick (wife Chris), Marie, Carleton (wife Liz), Bob (wife Shannon), Tish (husband Ken), Bitty (husband Ken), and sixteen nieces and nephews. The McCambridge Family has been considered one of the great Catholic Irish families of early Edina.
A Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date. Michael's final resting place will be Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name has been established at the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center. You can make a note to "dedicate to Michael."
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020