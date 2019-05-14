Michael Rankin

Oct 20, 1957 - May 9, 2019

Aptos

Michael Rankin, a beloved community pediatrician, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on May 9th, 2019 at the age of 61. Michael is survived by his wife, Carla; his three children, Joe, Maria and Gabe; two brothers, Kevin and Chris; and numerous nieces and nephews;

Michael was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on October 20th, 1957. He graduated with a double major in English and Biology from Haveford University, and went on to pursue his medical degree at the University of Florida. He completed his residency at Oakland Children's Hospital where he met his wife, Carla. They both traveled to Browning, Montana, where Michael was the sole Pediatrician on the Black Foot Indian Reservation. Michael and Carla moved to Santa Cruz County in 1989, where they raised their family and where Michael began his 30 years of selfless dedication to the community.

Michael was a devoted father and husband. Everything he did, he did for his family. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone around him feel completely at ease. In the darkest of times, he could make anyone laugh with his sarcastic and quick-witted sense of humor. In all his travels, he was blessed with lifelong friendships and connections. Michael blessed those around him with his calm demeanor and his endless acts of kindness and consideration. He routinely went out of his way to ensure that those around him felt heard and appreciated.

He was a brilliant man with countless talents and a love for outlandish cars, animals, cinema, literature and competitive games of scrabble and quiddler. In all aspects of his life, whether it be as a husband, father, brother, friend or physician, Michael will be best remembered for his kind soul, his humble sense of self and a sincere love for those around him.

As we grieve this loss, we can only hope that he knew just how loved and appreciated he was in this world. Please join us in celebrating his life and his memory on May 19th, 2019 at 3:00pm at Seascape Golf Club, 610 Clubhouse Drive, Aptos, CA, 95003.





View the online memorial for Michael Rankin Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary