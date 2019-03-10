Michael Stevenson

Oct. 17, 1962 - Jan. 6, 2019

Corvallis, Montana

In Montana, on the evening of January 6th 2019, Michael Allen Stevenson passed away from a short-term illness at the age of 56.

Mike was born on Oct. 17th 1962 to Jim and Jean Stevenson in Santa Cruz, CA.

Mike grew up in Santa Cruz attending both Soquel high and Aptos High School. His main work was for the family painting business.

While in Santa Cruz, Mike met and later married Mary Ann McCrackin in May of 1993. They went their separate ways in 2007.

While married to Mary Ann, they lived in Tennessee, Montana, Georgia, and back to Corvallis, Montana which he made his home until his passing.

Mike's passion for the outdoors grew with jobs as a hunting and fishing guide. His "dream" job was being a field Tech with the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study for the University of Georgia. In other words, he was paid to hunt and take samples of wildlife while working with amazing people. Mike continued to paint when he moved back to Montana.

Mike enjoyed traveling, mountain bike riding, helping friends in his community, and painting pictures like Bob Ross. Mike was a great teacher to youth about hunting and the outdoors, affectionately known as "Uncle Mike" to many.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Jean Stevenson, brothers Jimmy and David, and sister Suzanne, all of Santa Cruz.

Mike is survived by nephews Don Stevenson, Scot Stevenson, Jeff Stevenson and niece Sarah Stevenson along with several grand nieces and nephews, and his sister-in-law Cindy Stevenson. We cannot forget Mike's best friend and loyal companion, Oscar his dog, who was with him on the coldest hunting trips and the few warm days of summer.

A scattering of ashes will take place on Saturday, June 15th 2019, 2 pm at Poker Joe Fishing Access site at the end of Simpson Lane in Florence, Montana. This will be an informal gathering.

On behalf of the Stevenson family we want to thank Mike's numerous caring friends who were truly like family to him. Thank for your well wishes and support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Mike's favorite charities.



www.stjude.org/

Hospice of Santa Cruz

www.hospicesantacruz.org

Ducks Unlimited

www.ducks.org

Montana Food Bank Network

www.mfbn.org





