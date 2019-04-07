Michele Culver

April 14, 1954 - March 28, 2019

Resident of Aptos, CA.

A private committal at sea is planned for Michele Rosen Culver, who passed away on March 28th, 2019 in Santa Cruz, following a brave battle with cancer. Michele, born April 14th, 1954 in Chicago, IL, was the daughter of Sidney Rosen and Marlene Rosen, both of Chicago, IL. Michele received her bachelor's degree in Theater Arts from the University of La Verne in La Verne, CA. Michele worked as a professional comedienne, followed by a 37-year career in Real Estate and new home sales. She was a longtime resident of Palm Springs prior to moving to Santa Cruz.

Michele met the love of her life, David Culver, in Palm Springs. The couple were together for 27 years, 12 of which were spent in Aptos. They loved to travel together, and enjoyed many wonderful trips to Europe, the Caribbean, and several cruises with friends and family. She remained active throughout her life, and loved to swim, walk on the beach at Seacliff Beach, and play with her beloved dogs, Kirby and Cooper.

Michele is survived by her beloved husband, David Culver; sister Ilona Hirsch of Phoenix, AZ; nieces Marissa Hirsch and Jenelle Little; and great-nieces and great-nephew Sierra, William, and Eliana Little, as well as the countless friends and colleagues she was blessed to have in her life. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.

She Made 'Em Laugh!

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Michele's name to the SPCA. Messages of condolence and warm remembrances can be left for the family at www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





