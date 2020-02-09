|
Michele Hoffman
February 22, 1945 - November 27, 2019
Resident of Felton
Michele Hoffman passed away in her home with her husband of 47 years at her side after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born in Honolulu, HI. Michele graduated from McKinley High School in Honolulu and attended University of Hawai'i at Manoa. She worked at Plumbing Specialties where she met her husband, then worked at Hawai'i Tumor Registry before moving to California in 1977, where she was a homemaker and stay-at-home Mom, taking good care of her family.
Michele was an intelligent woman, a devoted wife and supportive mother. She immensely enjoyed reading mystery novels, gardening, admiring gemstones and doing crafts such as needlepoint, crocheting and sewing, as well as always looking for the next new recipe to try.
Michele is survived by her husband, David Hoffman of Felton; daughter, Wendy Hoffman of Redwood City and brother, Donald Nishimura of Honolulu. She was preceded in death by her father, Masatsugu Nishimura and mother, Tomeko Nishimura.
Michele's ashes will be taken to her hometown, Honolulu, to be interred at the Valley of the Temples next to her parents in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries. If you would like to offer condolences to Michele's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020