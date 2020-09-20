Michele JohnsonDec. 5, 1973 - Aug. 13, 2020Santa CruzMichele Dawn Johnson died at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz on Aug. 13. She was a second-generation Santa Cruz native who spent the majority of her life in the city she adored.Born Dec. 5, 1973, Michele was the fourth child of Danial Lee Johnson and Diane Bertha (Bain) Johnson. She was a precocious child with a knack for finding trouble. She attended local schools including Branciforte Elementary and Branciforte Middle, as well as Harbor High. She loved playing softball and was part of school, work and recreational teams.Michele loved her family and after most of her relatives moved out of Santa Cruz, she called regularly and loved talking with her son. Michele loved Reba McEntire's music and attended as many of her concerts as she could; she loved horses and horseback riding; and she loved eating turkey sandwiches from Thanksgiving leftovers with Miracle Whip.She was known for her generous nature and desire to help people. She trained to work as an EMT in Santa Cruz and later as a CNA in Olympia, Washington. She also spent several years working to help foster youth have better lives in the Bay Area. As an organ donor, her giving spirit continued past her death.She is survived by her son, Aaron Johnson, her granddaughter AuroraRose Dawn Johnson, her sister Karen Johnson, and her niece Amanda Long.No services are planned.