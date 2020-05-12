Mike EricksonAug 4, 1940- May 1, 2020Santa CruzThe courageous heart of Michael Philip Erickson finally stopped beating on May 1, 2020.Mike was born in Santa Cruz on August 4, 1940. He was the fourth of six children born to Stanley and Charlotte Erickson. He grew up on Lockhart Gulch Rd in Scotts Valley and attended Scotts Valley School through eighth grade. He was a 1958 graduate of Santa Cruz High School. While there, he distinguished himself through his athletic and artistic accomplishments. During these formative years he was greatly assisted by the Kirby and Likins families. After high school graduation Mike attended Monterey Peninsula and Cabrillo Colleges. While there he was on both football and diving teams. Mike then attended San Jose State University and received his degree in education in 1965. Upon graduation he started teaching seventh and eighth-grade math at Mission Hill Junior High School. Thus began a distinguished career that spanned over thirty years. Mike was dedicated to his math teaching and was eternally creative and stimulating to countless young minds.Mike was also a gifted artist and building designer. He had a home design business and designed hundreds of homes and remodels throughout Santa Cruz County. He also designed and built two personal residences in Aptos as well as one on Kauai.In 2008 Mike decided to stop drinking. By then excess had taken its toll and a gradual decline in his health began. He spent the latter years of his life devoted to Bible studies. With his artistic skills he was able to create detailed maps and architectural renderings of the Holy Land. We are sure his Lord has welcomed him with open arms. Goodbye dear friend.Mike is survived by his sons Mike and Brent, grandson Aggie, wife Nancy stepchildren Sarah, Julie, and Rick Jones and former wife Luann.