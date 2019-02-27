|
Mildred "Millie" Davis
Jan 14, 1917- Feb 22, 2019
Watsonville
Millie Davis passed away on February 22, 2019, at the age of 102.
She was born to Marie and Louis Secondo on January 14, 1917. She was preceded in death by her husband, George and her sister, Anita Foote. Millie leaves her daughter, Luann Niebling, and her granddaughter and husband, Ann and Mark Corley.
The family would like to thank the following for their excellent care: Dr. Christopher O'Grady and his staff: the nurses at Watsonville Hospital who cared for her; Hospice of Santa Cruz County, especially Katherine and Mia; and her beloved caregivers: Carmen, Thelma, Myrna, Marianna, Elena, Chin and Amy.
Per Millie's request, there will be no service.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019