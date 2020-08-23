Minnie Lee Rachel Reynolds ArchbellSept. 18, 1919 ~ Aug. 9, 2020Resident of AptosMinnie Lee Rachel Archbell passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at Aegis Living of Aptos. She will be endearingly remembered by her family and friends for her famously generous heart, huge hugs, joyful greetings, kindness, grit, faith, and fierce momma-bear love that she had for her family. She was known for wearing cheery Christmas sweaters all year long, and for doing a little happy dance every time she would see someone she cares about walk into a room.Minnie Lee was the fourth of seven children born to loving parents Zula Bond and William Thomas (WT) Reynolds in the tiny town of Claude, Texas. Minnie often worked with her father in the fields, picking cotton or plowing fields with the horse plow. She met her dear husband, Scott Archbell, at a high school football game. It was love at first sight! Minnie and Scott married one day after his eighteen birthday. Their beautiful daughter, Sharon, was born in Santa Rita, New Mexico in 1941. They moved to Los Angeles, California when Scott was drafted into the Infantry during World War II. While he was serving at the frontlines of the war in Europe, Minnie Lee did her part for the war effort as a "Rosie the Riveter" making airplane rivets in a factory in Los Angeles. After the war, they bought a home in San Fernando Valley with the GI Bill. Scott worked as a sound engineer in the movie industry, and Minnie created a beautiful home for her daughter and husband. In many ways, she recreated her rural roots in the growing city. She was well-known for her abundant harvests of corn, tomatos and other veggies, and was even seen occasionally transporting their Shetland ponies in the back of the Oldsmobile!Minnie Lee was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Minnie Lee loved people, and always wanted to be sure that no one would go without. She devoted many years of her time organizing programs through her church to deliver goods to families in need and to teaching Sabbath School. Minnie Lee's faith was a shining light for her entire family.Minnie Lee's continual wish was for her family to be happy, healthy, and fulfilled. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon, who was the absolute love of her life. Minnie Lee was a devoted grandmother to Joe Leonard and wife Cyndi of Denver, Colorado and Wendy Leonard of Aptos, California, great grandmother to Dylan Leonard and his wife Ashley of West Jordan, Utah and Kyle Leonard and wife Lainie of Denver, Colorado, and great great grandmother to Jaxon Scott Leonard and his soon-to-be little sister Elise of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Scott Archbell, and her six siblings Inola "Big Annie" Reynolds , Paul "Bud" Reynolds, Oneta "Willie" McAfee (Reynolds) , Horace Reynolds, Doris Reynolds, and William Thomas "WT" Reynolds, Jr.Minnie Lee's family will be forever grateful for the loving care that she received from the care team at Aegis Living of Aptos, particularly during a time of uncertainty related to the Covid-19 pandemic.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause Gramma cared deeply about: Hope for the Warriors, an organization that supports military service members returning from war, and Adventist Community Services