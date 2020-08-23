1/2
Minnie Lee Rachel Reynolds Archbell
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Lee Rachel Reynolds Archbell
Sept. 18, 1919 ~ Aug. 9, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Minnie Lee Rachel Archbell passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at Aegis Living of Aptos. She will be endearingly remembered by her family and friends for her famously generous heart, huge hugs, joyful greetings, kindness, grit, faith, and fierce momma-bear love that she had for her family. She was known for wearing cheery Christmas sweaters all year long, and for doing a little happy dance every time she would see someone she cares about walk into a room.
Minnie Lee was the fourth of seven children born to loving parents Zula Bond and William Thomas (WT) Reynolds in the tiny town of Claude, Texas. Minnie often worked with her father in the fields, picking cotton or plowing fields with the horse plow. She met her dear husband, Scott Archbell, at a high school football game. It was love at first sight! Minnie and Scott married one day after his eighteen birthday. Their beautiful daughter, Sharon, was born in Santa Rita, New Mexico in 1941. They moved to Los Angeles, California when Scott was drafted into the Infantry during World War II. While he was serving at the frontlines of the war in Europe, Minnie Lee did her part for the war effort as a "Rosie the Riveter" making airplane rivets in a factory in Los Angeles. After the war, they bought a home in San Fernando Valley with the GI Bill. Scott worked as a sound engineer in the movie industry, and Minnie created a beautiful home for her daughter and husband. In many ways, she recreated her rural roots in the growing city. She was well-known for her abundant harvests of corn, tomatos and other veggies, and was even seen occasionally transporting their Shetland ponies in the back of the Oldsmobile!
Minnie Lee was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Minnie Lee loved people, and always wanted to be sure that no one would go without. She devoted many years of her time organizing programs through her church to deliver goods to families in need and to teaching Sabbath School. Minnie Lee's faith was a shining light for her entire family.
Minnie Lee's continual wish was for her family to be happy, healthy, and fulfilled. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon, who was the absolute love of her life. Minnie Lee was a devoted grandmother to Joe Leonard and wife Cyndi of Denver, Colorado and Wendy Leonard of Aptos, California, great grandmother to Dylan Leonard and his wife Ashley of West Jordan, Utah and Kyle Leonard and wife Lainie of Denver, Colorado, and great great grandmother to Jaxon Scott Leonard and his soon-to-be little sister Elise of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Scott Archbell, and her six siblings Inola "Big Annie" Reynolds , Paul "Bud" Reynolds, Oneta "Willie" McAfee (Reynolds) , Horace Reynolds, Doris Reynolds, and William Thomas "WT" Reynolds, Jr.
Minnie Lee's family will be forever grateful for the loving care that she received from the care team at Aegis Living of Aptos, particularly during a time of uncertainty related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause Gramma cared deeply about: Hope for the Warriors, an organization that supports military service members returning from war, and Adventist Community Services


View the online memorial for Minnie Lee Rachel  Reynolds Archbell



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved