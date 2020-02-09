|
Miriam Louise Weiss
Aug. 2, 1926-Jan. 17, 2020
Santa Cruz
Miriam Louise Cecilia Weiss passed away on January 17, 2020. She was a native of Rome, Georgia. She was born on August 2, 1926 to Robert Linder Johnson and Minerva Lee Davis Johnson. She graduated from Junior College in Pasadena, Nursing School at California Lutheran Hospital, and University of Southern California and Cabrillo College Stroke Centers of Santa Cruz. Throughout her life she lived in Silverspring, Maryland; Pasadena, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz. She worked for the Department of Interior in Washington DC and as a registered nurse in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz. She enjoyed crafting and exercise, especially walking. She was a member of our Lady Star of the Sea Church, BAERA Electrical Railroad Association, Sierra Club, Mid County Senior Center in Capitola, and Young Ladies Institute #95. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Frank J. Weiss III; brothers William H. and Robert Johnson; sisters Helen Lee, Gladys, and Mary. She is survived by her sister Jane Johnson Hill of Jacksonville, North Carolina; nieces Judy Dandini of Rome, Georgia and Linda Geanne Camp Wooster of Salmon Arm, BC; nephews Lee and Patrick Donaghy of California; and first cousin once removed, Bob Dick of Reno, Nevada. A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, California. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Endowment Fund, 515 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020