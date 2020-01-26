|
|
Monica Delgado Sanchez
June 7, 1955 - Dec. 15, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Monica Delgado Sanchez passed away the morning of December 15th, 2019 after losing her battle with an aggressive gastrointestinal carcinoma. She was surrounded by her longtime partner Dennis Zucchi and her 4 adult children Isaac Lopes, Stephanie DeMars, Leanorra Sorrels, and Geoffrey Sanchez. She is also survived by her 7 siblings Marta, Etta, Manuel, Dianna, Rosemary, Larry and Frankie, her 6 grandchildren Kylee Ann Southwell, Luxton Sorrels, Colton Sorrels, Leoti DeMars, Camilla DeMars, and Carmen DeMars, and large extended family and friends.
Growing up working in the fields she knew the meaning of hard work. Monica went to Silver Creek High School in San Jose. There she competed in Tennis, Badminton, Soccer, Swim, Basketball, and Track to keep herself busy. She was involved in civil rights movement marching with Caesar Chaves to improve the conditions for farm laborers. Monica was a Pioneer for women in the workforce working in jobs almost exclusively held by men. An extremely hard-working lady, she installed flooring in the San Jose area for 18 years, including the floors of most of her friends and family. The job wouldn't stop there as an avid seamstress she would also sew curtains for their homes when requested. When a family member or friend needed help she was always the first to lend a helping hand. In 1994 she moved her family to Aptos and took up a love for walking on the beach. In Seascape she had the most beautiful garden on the block and many passers by would stop to chat and/or take pictures. In 1996 she started working for Graniterock out of Watsonville she was to be trained as a concrete mixer driver. She loved her job and inspired so many other women to pursue out-side-the-box careers. After a 10-year career with Graniterock they closed the Watsonville yard. She began working with a fabrication company that built the hardware for medical equipment and NICU beds. She was always proud of the contributions she made to the workforce. She took her passion for sewing to the next level and created Mojin Tote Bags making purses to aprons. In 2009 she met her partner Dennis and they enjoyed vacationing, fishing, and cooking together. She got her much-deserved partner in life and moved to Los Gatos.
She was always the first to make a joke to lighten the mood. She would make the most memorable feasts and best salsa to feed whoever wanted to come by. Her last few years were plagued with injuries and cancer, but this did not defeat her spirit. She always looked beautiful, dressed fashionable and had an amazing smile. She made the time and effort to cook for her family regularly making sure everybody had their favorite meals. She sewed some of the most beautiful bags as she honed her technique. She had a passion for life and her family. She made everybody feel important and went to great lengths to provide a nurturing environment. Monica was always the rock in her family, she will be deeply missed by all her loving family and many close friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Seascape Beach Resort Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 10am
Memorial info available at https://monicadelgadosanchez.splashthat.com/
View the online memorial for Monica Delgado Sanchez
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020