May 29, 1965 - April 22, 2020
Resident of Soquel
Monique Buchner was laid to rest at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Aptos on April 29th after passing away unexpectedly at her home on April 22nd at the age of 54. Born and raised in Mountain View, California, she graduated from Mountain View High School in 1983. Throughout her 54 years of life, Monique touched the lives of all she encountered; her infectious smile and joyous energy lit up any room. She was the ultimate combination of class and grace, always wanting to assist others in any way she could. Most of all, Monique will be remembered for her vibrant spirit and ability to make all those around her feel comforted and loved.
Monique was a long time parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church in Aptos.
Volunteering at the church's events to help feed the homeless was one of many ways she devoted herself to assisting those less fortunate.
She loved animals and, as a member of the Live Oak Grange, loved feeding the chickens and sharing in the camaraderie of fellow animal and people lovers. Monique was a very talented baker, and memories of the treats that she created for her friends and loved ones will always be cherished. In addition to baking, she filled her time with many activities, including jewelry making, pilates and spending time with her two granddaughters. She loved spending her days beachside with her beloved dog, Delilah. Moreover, Monique always looked forward to her favorite annual tradition: attending the Sail Across The Sun Cruise hosted by her favorite band, Train.
Monique leaves behind her husband, Karl, her son, Robert Buchner (16), daughter Allison Olivieri(28), son-in-law Rex Olivieri, granddaughters Azalea(4) and Magnolia(1), her brother Ruben Sierras and wife Kathy, multiple nieces and her nephew of Santa Clara and her mother and father, Josephine and Reuben Sierras of Mountain View.
Our deepest hope is that all who knew her continue to share her legacy of love and kindness.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
