Mustafa Tafrishi

5/10/44 ~ 3/23/19

Resident of Capitola

Mustafa Tafrishi passed away peacefully at his home on the afternoon of Saturday, March 23rd with his wife, Barbara, at his side. Mustafa was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011 and lived a very active life until symptoms caused a decline in his health beginning in early 2019. He was under Hospice care for only 2 days before his passing.

Mustafa and Barbara met in 1999 at one of the Summer Capitola Twilight concerts. They enjoyed packing a very impressive picnic basket and setting out their red blanket and green chairs year after year as was their traditionally favorite event.

Mustafa was born in Tabriz, Iran, to Ali Asgher and Fatemeh Homana. He moved from Iran to the United States to attend college and received a B.A. from San Jose State University and an A.A. from Foothill College.

After college he worked in a number of various fields, such as banking and restaurant management; however, he seemed most suited and skilled at selling cars. He worked at many dealerships in San Jose. After moving to Capitola, he enjoyed working for over 15 years at Pacific Coast Volvo. He had many satisfied return customers over the years who would ask specifically for him to find them the right car.

Mustafa always said his favorite place was the grocery store. He was an amazing cook and enjoyed feeding family and friends and welcoming them into the home

After his retirement he enjoyed playing poker every day and would drive to his favorite casino in Salinas. He always referred to his poker playing as his new "job."

Mustafa is survived by his wife, Barbara Dana, his brothers, Moussa (Foruzan) residing in Iran and Reza (Wilhelmine) residing in Austria, along with several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Mustafa's Life will be held in late June.

RSVP Barbara at [email protected] if interested in attending.





