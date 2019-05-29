Myron Viner

Jul 15, 1929 - May 8, 2019

Reno NV

Col Myron Paul Viner - Reno, NV, July 15, 1929 - May 8, 2019. Myron is survived by daughters Tori Housh and Mari Haran of California, sons in law Kurt Housh and Bob Haran, grandchildren Brittni and Spencer Haran, Claire and Lily Housh. Myron and wife Moria retired to Reno Nevada after raising their family in Capitola and Santa Cruz. His early military career was spent in Japan and later as an officer in the California National Guard. Myron graduated from UCLA with a masters in education, teaching high school and coaching sports in Chowchilla, Santa Cruz and Soquel. He served as commander of the National Guard Armory in Santa Cruz and the battalion headquarters in Salinas. Myron and Moria moved to the Presidio in San Francisco when Myron resumed active duty. He was a lover of sports and a loyal fan of his alma mater. He took his family on summer long trips, traveling the USA, visiting historical sites and our beautiful country. He enjoyed placer gold mining and spent many summers in El Dorado county. After retiring, with Moria at his side, Myron continued to explore the globe. He deeply loved his family and grandchildren, offering his unconditional love and support. During his final years and declining health he remained unfailingly in love with his wife of 65 years. Myron will be laid to rest on June 18, 2019, 2 pm, at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA, alongside his wife who passed eleven days earlier.





