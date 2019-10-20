|
Nancy Amack
Dec. 2, 1932 - Jul. 28, 2019
Scotts Valley, CA
On July 28, 2019, we lost our Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and our Friend. She died surrounded by those she loved. A native of California, Nancy grew up in Santa Cruz and attended Santa Cruz High School, graduating from Watsonville High in 1949. She was a very bright light, as kind as she was beautiful. She moved to southern California and married her first husband Robert D. Simmons with whom she had three children in four years. Her children all remember how she sang to them and loved music.
After her divorce she became a court reporter and met her second husband Maurice Gayle Amack. They spent the last 42 years together. They lived in Orange CA, then in Bend OR and then returned to Santa Cruz County 6 years ago moving to Scotts Valley.
Nancy was a wonderful cook, avid reader, excellent bridge player. She amazed all who knew her with her lifelong commitment to improving her mind, maintaining her fitness, and opening her heart. She loved nature, her garden, birds and especially her family. She came to love Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park and visited there often with family.
She will be greatly missed by Gayle Amack, children Pamela, Cathy and Keith Simmons, step-children Shondeya Betari and Jeff Amack, her grandchildren (Jarese, Kyle, Travis, Derek and Allison) and her great-grandchildren (Nick, Alex, Cassie and Aiden). A private celebration of her life will be held at the end of October. You may contact the family at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family notes that she was quite fond of the state parks and redwood trees.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019